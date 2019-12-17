Man receives 'facial injuries' following Limerick assault

GARDAÍ are investigating a suspected assault where a man in his 40s was left with ‘facial injuries’ in Limerick city earlier this Tuesday afternoon.

The suspected assault occurred on Parnell Street at approximately 2.30pm.

A witness who was on the scene shortly after the assault said that there was ‘blood everywhere’.

A garda spokesperson said; “A male in his 40s was allegedly assaulted by another male and was taken to University Hospital Limerick with facial injuries. No arrests have been made. Investigations are ongoing.”

While the man's condition is not known, it's not believed to be life threatening.

Gardai at Roxboro Road can be contacted at (061) 214340.