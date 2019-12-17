BREAKING: Crash on County Limerick road
Gardai are at the scene of the crash
GARDAI, Limerick Fire and Rescue Service and ambulances are at the scene of a crash on the R513.
It is understood it is between two cars halfway between Caherconlish and Herbertstown.
The alarm was raised shortly after 4.30pm.
AA Roadwatch says traffic is very slow both ways on approach. It is not known at this time if there are any injuries.
#LIMERICK Collision on Herbertstown/Caherconlish Rd (R513). More here: https://t.co/PSzIBsvOzE— AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) December 17, 2019
More to follow....