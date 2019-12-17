BREAKING: Crash on County Limerick road

GARDAI, Limerick Fire and Rescue Service and ambulances are at the scene of a crash on the R513.

It is understood it is between two cars halfway between Caherconlish and Herbertstown. 

The alarm was raised shortly after 4.30pm.

AA Roadwatch says traffic is very slow both ways on approach. It is not known at this time if there are any injuries.

