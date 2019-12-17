Help make vacant Limerick houses into family homes this Christmas

ALMOST 150 vacant houses have been registered across Limerick city and county in efforts to give a home to families in need this Christmas.

Last month, VacantHomes.ie appealed to the public to help identify houses that were not in use across the country, with 146 registered in Limerick so far.

The initiative has so far registered 3,460 properties nationally – 300 of which have been since been brought back into use.

Tom Gilligan, Director of Services at Mayo County Council is the driving force behind the scheme, and said: “Given the current homeless figures, bringing vacant homes back into use and increasing the supply of housing units is now more important than ever. I want to thank the public and everyone involved in getting in contact with us and the ambition now is to turn those empty properties into homes as soon as possible.”

Latest homelessness figures reveal that 271 people, including children, are currently homeless in Limerick, with 125 families without homes across the South West (Limerick and Clare).

The scheme is urging vacant homeowners to come forward, particularly in areas where there is a housing need, to provide an opportunity and a fresh beginning for those that are currently experiencing homelessness.

Several government schemes are available, under the Rebuilding Ireland Action Plan for Housing and Homelessness, to assist property owners in getting their unit back into use.

VacantHomes.ie is continuously driving innovation across our housing sector and will further enhance its digital offering to reach more people and register more vacant homes over the coming year.

The team is also assisting local authorities around the country to embrace emerging tools and technologies to help tackle the current housing crisis.

The VacantHomes.ie team is continuing to seek the public’s help in identifying empty homes in their local areas by simply logging onto the platform and registering the property.

Munster has accounted for 34 percent of registered homes. Of the properties logged thus far, detached homes account for 33 percent, semi-detached 31 percent, terraced 26 percent, flats and apartments 6 percent.

See vacanthomes.ie.