Deaths in Limerick - December 16, 2019

The death has occurred of Pat Doyle of The Fairways, Monaleen, Limerick / Ballindaggin, Wexford. Formerly of Ballindaggin, Co. Wexford, Sarsfield Barrack & Tony Connolly’s Menswear. Pat died peacefully at Milford Care Centre. Pat, beloved husband of the late Margaret. Sadly missed by his loving children Lisa (Ryan) & Michael, cherished grandchildren Orlaith, Aoibheann, Sam & Alfie, sister Norah May, brothers Noel & Aidan, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Tuesday (Dec. 17th) from 6:30pm. Removal to Mary Magdalene Church, Monaleen at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday (Dec. 18th) at 1:30pm. Funeral after to Kilmurry Cemetery, Castletroy.

The death has occurred of Willie Keane of Gardenhill, Castleconnell, Limerick. Willie passed away peacefully after a short illness. Beloved husband of Patsy and dearest father of Mary, Margaret, John, Peter, Mike and the late Áine. Pre-deceased by his sisters, Sr. Noreen, Joan and brother Peadar. Deeply regretted by his loving wife, sons, daughters, brother P.J., sisters Bridie (Cormican) and Sr. Eileen, daughters-in-law Niamh, Margaret and Catherine, sons-in-law David Young and John Seear, grandchildren Ailbhe, Sarah, Maeve, Síofra, Emily, Caoilinn, Anna, Jack, Mark, Pete, Hannah, Kate, Grace, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Meehan’s Funeral Home, Castleconnell, on Tue. December 17th, from 4pm until 7pm, with removal afterwards to St. Joseph’s Church, Castleconnell. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11.30am. Burial afterwards to Stradbally Cemetery, Castleconnell. Family flowers only.

The death has occurred of Catherine Kitty O'Sullivan (née Ryan) of Copper Beech House Knockanes, Patrickswell, Limerick / Monard, Tipperary. Daughter of the late Michael and Christine Ryan (Val), sister of the late Bridget, Patrick, Michael Jnr, George, John, Valie and Aunt of the late JJ. Very deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband Pat sons Pádraig and Bríain Óg, daughter Hazel (Lyons) grandchildren Sam, Abigail, Alex, and Aaron, daughter-in-law Aelish, son-in-law Garrett, brothers Phil, James, and Paul, sisters Joanie, Diana, Anne, Margaret, and Caroline, brothers-in-law sisters-in-law, nephews nieces relatives kind neighbours and a large circle of friends

Reposing Tuesday, December 17th, in Fogarty’s Funeral Home, Bank Place, Tipperary Town, from 6pm with removal at 7.30pm to St Nicholas' Church, Solohead. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11.30am, followed by a private cremation. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Bumbleance.

The death has occurred of Iris (Mary Agnes) Walters (née Ryan) of Amberleigh House, Ballysimon, Limerick Formerly of Cloughnadromin House, Cloughnadromin, Ballysimon, Co. Limerick. Iris died in the loving care of the staff of Shannon Ward, St Camillus’ Hospital. Beloved wife of the late John and loving mother of William, Mary, John, Jeanne, Deirdre, Ann Marie, Richard and the late baby Ann, mother in law of Kathleen, Brid, Tony and Roisin. Deeply regretted by her loving family, grandchildren and great grandchildren, sister Bernie and brother Donal, sister in law Eileen, brother in law Michael, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John's Gate on Tuesday (Dec. 17th) from 5.00pm. Removal at 7pm to Boher Church. Requiem Mass on Wednesday (Dec. 18th) at 11:30am, followed by burial in Mount St. Lawrence Cemetery.