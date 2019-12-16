County Limerick road reopens after crash
Bruff Gardai and Kilmallock Fire Brigade attended the scene of the crash at Knockainey GAA Club
THE Bruff to Hospital Road (R613) at Knockainey GAA Club has reopened following a crash.
It is understood that it was a two car collision. Bruff gardai and two units of Kilmallock Fire Brigade responded to the incident at 7.23am. They returned to base shortly after 9am. There were no serious injuries.
A Status Yellow Snow-Ice Warning ends at 10am.
