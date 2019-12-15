Deaths in Limerick - December 15, 2019

The death has occurred of Joseph (Joe) Carey of Ashford, Crecora, Limerick

Died on the 14th December 2019 peacefully in the care of the wonderful staff at Milford Care Centre. Former member of Limerick Golf Club. Very deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife Mary, daughter Eileen, son Joseph, daughter-in law Anna, adoring grandchildren Joshua and Viviane, brothers, sisters, brothers-in law, sisters-in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours and his many friends.

Reposing on Monday, 16th December, at Daffy’s Funeral Home, Croom from 6 pm to 7:30 pm. Remains arriving on Tuesday morning, 17th December, for 11:30 am requiem Mass in St Peter and Paul’s Church, Crecora. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred of Bridget (Breda) Mulcahy (née Moore) of St. Ita's Street, St. Mary's Park, Limerick City, Limerick. Peacefully, at St. Camillus' Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Frank (Dollars) Mulcahy and grandmother of the late Andrew. Very deeply regretted by her loving daughter Carmel & family, sons Joe & family, Sean & family, sister Mary, her extended family & friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street. Funeral Arrangements Later