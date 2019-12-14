Deaths in Limerick - December 14, 2019

The death has occurred of Mary Larkin (née Ward) of Clash (V94 2P65), Athea, Limerick. Peacefully at Limerick University Hospital on 13th December surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her parents Michael & Peg and her mother in law Anne (Larkin).

Sadly missed by her devoted husband Liam, children James, Margaret & Liam, their partners Rebecca, Donal & Shauna, grandchildren Daniel & Nathan, father-in-law James (Larkin), sisters Peggy (Greaney – Broadford) & Breda (Flynn – Carrigkerry), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, other relatives, kind neighbours and a large circle of friends. Reposing at Kelly’s Funeral Home (V94 N635), Athea on Sunday evening (15th Dec) from 5 o’clock until 8 o’clock. Funeral arriving at St. Bartholomew’s Church, Athea on Monday morning (16th) for Requiem Mass at 12 noon, burial afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery, Athea. Family flowers only please – donations in lieu to The Intensive Care Unit, University Hospital, Limerick.