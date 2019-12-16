Taxi driver guilty of standing for hire away from ranks in Limerick

A TAXI driver who was observed ‘standing for hire’ outside a pub and nightclub in Limerick city centre will be sentenced in the new year.

Thomas Burke, 68, who has an address in Ennis was before Limerick District Court relating to an incident on April 13, 2019.

Garda Christopher O’Mara told Judge Marian O’Leary he was on duty at Howley’s Quay shortly before midnight when he encountered a taxi parked across the road from the pub.

He said the roof light was illuminated and that he observed the taxi for “at least three minutes”. He said nobody got into or out of the Ford Mondeo during that time.

Garda O’Mara said the location where Mr Burke was stopped was not a designated taxi rank and that he approached the vehicle and spoke to him.

He told the court the defendant denied he was standing for hire and that he had been contacted by phone by a potential passenger. He also claimed he was unable to turn off the roof light.

“I was satisfied he was standing for hire,” said Garda O’Mara who later informed the National Transport Authority.

In his evidence Mr Burke, said he had dropped a person off who had paid him in coins. He said the man had told him to wait for a couple of minutes and that he was putting the coins into a sorting machine when approached by Garda O’Mara.

“I dropped a fella off, he said wait a minute and drive away if I’m not out,” he said adding he panicked when the garda patrol car pulled up in front of him.

Mr Burke added that there is a problem with private cars parking in taxi ranks and that he couldn’t get into a rank on the night.

Judge O’Leary said she was satisfied the State had proven its case and indicated she will impose penalty in February.

A separate prosecution which has been brought by the NTA relating to the condition Mr Burke’s meter was also adjourned.