Yellow weather warning given for Limerick
A YELLOW weather warning has been given for the entire country, including Limerick.
The warning was announced by Met Éireann.
It warns of wintery showers of snow hail and sleet, particularly on higher ground.
There is also a warning of icy stretches on roads and footpaths.
The warning is in place from 11am today (Saturday) to 11am tomorrow (Sunday)
