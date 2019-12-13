Deaths in Limerick - December 13, 2019

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Lane of Ballaugh, Abbeyfeale, Limerick. Patrick (Paddy) LANE. Patrick (Paddy) who passed away peacefully, in the presence of his family, on Friday December 13th, 2019 at University Hospital Limerick. Patrick, husband of the late Kathleen (nee Riordan), is deeply regretted by his loving sons P.J. and Billy, daughters Eileen and Bridget (Sheehy), grandchildren Sarah, Patrick, Marie, P.J., John and Kathlyn, brother John Joe and sister Margaret (Gertie O’Rourke), son-in-law Leo, daughters-in-law Breda and Ann-Marie, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Sunday from 5.00 p.m. followed by removal at 8.00 p.m. to The Church of The Assumption Abbeyfeale. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11.00 a.m. Funeral afterwards to Reilig Íde Naofa Abbeyfeale.

The death has occurred of Nellie Whelan (née Laffan) of Cullen, Tipperary / Cappamore, Limerick. Whelan (nee Laffan) Cullen, Co. Tipperary and late of Cappamore, Co. Limerick, Nellie, Dec. 12th, 2019. Wife of the late Packie. Sadly missed by her loving family, sons Richard, DJ and Patrick, daughters Brigid and and Helena, her 6 grandchildren, son-in-law Noel, daughters-in-law Breda and Mairead, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Whelan's Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary on Saturday evening from 6pm to 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Sunday at 12 noon in St. Patrick's Church, Cullen and burial afterwards in the local cemetery. House private on Sunday morning please.