A JUDGE said a 29-year-old man was “a bit long in the tooth to be doing his driving test”.

Charlie Casey, aged 29, of Meelagh Drive, Mahon, Cork pleaded guilty to driving without insurance, licence or a tax disc.

Garda Elaine O’Donovan said she was on mobile patrol in the district patrol car at Kilfrush, Knocklong on October 9, 2018.

“I observed a grey Toyota Avensis - the defendant’s car - coming out of a side road at a fast pace. He took an immediate right. I followed him and stopped him,” said Garda O’Donovan, who made a lawful demand for his insurance, licence and tax disc. She said they weren’t produced within 10 days of being stopped.

“He has 52 previous convictions including for road traffic, thefts and burglaries,” said Garda O’Donovan.

Kevin Power, solicitor for Mr Casey, said his client is 29-years-old.

“He is a bit long in the tooth to be doing his test,” said Judge Patricia Harney.

Mr Power said there has been tragedy in Mr Casey’s family.

“He is able to drive in rural areas but still not able to pass his test. I am not impressed,” said Judge Harney.

Mr Power said Mr Casey is originally from Limerick city but now resides in Cork with his wife and three children.

“One of the children has special needs,” said Mr Power.

“It doesn’t entitle him to drive without insurance. He is driving around the countryside - he is playing it like a violin,” said Judge Harney.

Mr Power said Mr Casey is planning on going for his driving test.

Judge Harney imposed a one year suspended jail sentence for two years for no insurance. She fined Mr Casey €200 for no driving licence and €250 for non display of tax disc.