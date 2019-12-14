Limerick hockey star Róisín Upton is on a roll

LIMERICK'S Róisín Upton who played a starring role in helping the Ireland women’s hockey side qualify for the Olympic Games for the first time ever, has been named the Limerick Person of the Month.

The 25-year-old who was born in Janesboro but now resides in Raheen converted her penalty in the sudden death shoot out to help Ireland book their plane tickets to Tokyo next year.

The Limerick woman showed incredible composure to covert her sudden death penalty after missing a penalty earlier in the shoot-out.

“I’m honoured to receive this award,” smiled Róisín after being presented with the Limerick Person of the Month award at the Clayton hotel this week.

A former student of An Mhodhscoil primary school in the city, Róisín began playing hockey as a first year student at Crescent College Comprehensive.

She vaguely recalls trying it out for a week, or two, in the Catholic Institute aged six or seven “but I didn’t take to it too much - Gaelic football was my sport in the Model along with basketball and swimming”.

“I grew up with two older brothers so I was used to being their tackle bag out the back garden playing rugby so I was always athletic and quick but hockey took a bit longer to get used to,” she explained.

Despite her obvious skill and speed, Róisín admits she “wasn’t great at hockey at all in first year”.

“I was really fast and athletic so I could run quickly with the ball but skills-wise I wasn’t good so that took a little bit longer. It was just practicing and really applying myself. Sean O’Callaghan who is a coach out in Crescent, he is so passionate about hockey and improving everyone. I worked on two or three things and staying on after training myself, just trying to improve.”

Fast forward then a decade to a November night at Energia Park in Dublin. The second leg at the Donnybrook stadium finished scoreless, as the first leg had, meaning the game went to penalties.

Róisín squeezed home her effort in sudden death, allowing goalkeeper Ayeisha McFerran to deny the Canadians and book Ireland’s ticket to Tokyo.

“You’ve eight seconds to beat the goalkeeper so it’s much more challenging than what it previously was which was a penalty stroke, like a penalty in soccer. There wasn’t a plan for us to go to a shoot-out but once you get there it’s just how you feel on the day and if you feel confident to take one, you can step up and take one. You are just trying to look for that little gap.”

Róisín found it. However, she had to go through the pain barrier to do so.

She didn’t know it but she had broke the top of her ulna (a bone in the forearm that goes from the elbow up to the hand).

“Adrenalin just takes over,” she explained.

Preparation has already started for Tokyo.

Róisín is currently based in Limerick but once January comes she’ll be between Limerick and Dublin. After spending Christmas at home with her family - her parents Pauline and Dermot and brothers Diarmaid and Sean and Sean’s wife Jen, Róisín isSouth Africa-bound in January for two weeks with the Irish squad to play a couple of test games.

Róisín completed a Masters in Primary Education at Mary Immaculate College in May but wasn’t able to take up a contract due to her commitments to hockey.

“I’ve been subbing a day or two here and there as much as I can. I’m just going to go for it now.”

Her typical routine is a bit different these days “as we’re on a running block at the moment. “This week, for example, I’ll have to run three times - an hour long running session of different distances. You might be running three minutes or you might be running 200 metres, then three gym sessions. I don’t have the luxury at the moment of having a heat chamber down here so at the moment we are trying to do some acclimatization work. There is one up north in the Sports Institute of Northern Ireland and there is one in Dublin so I’m trying to work with Delta to avail of theirs. So that will be another two bike sessions this week in a heat chamber as well.”

She admits there is pressure that comes with success “but it is where we want to be. It’s a lot more difficult to have a balance in your life and work especially for me, I suppose, down here in Limerick. I spend so much time in Dublin and I don’t want to relocate there permanently but I’m happy to go between both for now.”