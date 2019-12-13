Councillor supports Limerick Animal Welfare ahead of rates appeal

LIMERICK Animal Welfare’s appeal to the Valuation Office over the payment of commercial rates takes place in January.

The sum of money runs into tens of thousands of euros and goes back years. It concerns its three shops in Limerick city.

The charity which rescues and rehomes dogs, cats, horses and many other animals, appealed the original decision by the Valuation Office. The appeal is set to take place on January 17. The core business of the Valuation Office is to provide ratepayers and local authorities with accurate, up-to-date valuations of commercial and industrial properties.

The issue is back in the public domain after Italian animal charity Pet Levrieri posted the original Limerick Leader article from 2016 on Facebook. The post has garnered hundred of comments, likes and shares.

Cllr Elisa O'Donovan visited the LAW sanctuary in Kilfinane at the weekend to lend her support.

"I am absolutely bowled over by the work that they do. All the staff and volunteers provide an invaluable public service on very little national funding. They are really wonderful and deserve every support by Limerick City and County Council," she tweeted.

Cllr O'Donovan told the Leader she was "absolutely astounded" by the visit.

"I knew they did great work but I was surprised at how many animals, cats, dogs they care for. In the majority of cases this is completely voluntary with very minimal State funding. LAW provide an absolutely vital public service especially for their work with stray horses in the city. They should be provided with appropriate funding for this by the local authority or Government in relation to this," said Cllr O'Donovan.

The Social Democrat councillor described her visit as "a highlight of the year" and she recommended every councillor to go out to Kilfinane to have a look.

It is understood that LAW are not acknowledging any rates. LAW were never levied for commercial rates under Limerick City Council but this changed after the city and county council merged.

The charity says they "do the work of the council every day and in particular at weekends and holiday periods when there is no service available”.

As just two recent examples, volunteers braved Storm Atiyah on Sunday night to rescue an emaciated horse and her foal from Limerick city and on Saturday afternoon they rescued a lurcher found wandering in Meanus with a broken leg.

LAW says they could not continue their work for the animals without our three shops in the city.

Last year, they took in 450 dogs, 250 cats and provide shelter for over 20 horses and ponies. Their veterinary bills for this year will be approximately €180,000. Total running costs will amount to in excess of €750,000.

The council did not reply to a query from the Limerick Leader this week. However, in 2016, a council spokesperson said: “Commercial rates are charged on properties that are valued by the Valuation Office. If a commercial activity is being undertaken then commercial rates will apply.”

They continued: “If LAW applies to the Valuation Office for charitable status for their shops, and the Valuation Office grants this, then the local authority will stop charging them. However the amount levied up to that date remains due to the council. As with all rate payers, Limerick City and County Council would encourage them to contact the finance department to discuss their rates.”

LAW has maintained "meticulous audited accounts which are lodged with the Charity Regulatory Authority and Companies office”.