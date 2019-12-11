Deaths in Limerick - December 11, 2019

The death has occurred of Lorraine O'Mara (née Wyse) of 10, Well Road, Singland, Limerick / Ballynanty, Limerick. Peacefully, at her residence, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her parents Elizabeth & Daniel Wyse and brothers Gerard & Gary. Very deeply regretted by her loving husband Pat, sisters, brothers, nephews, nieces, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, other relatives & friends.

Reposing at her residence, (V94AK1Y)10 Well Road, Singland, Friday (Dec. 13th) from 5.30pm to 8pm. Removal on Saturday (Dec. 14th) to St. Munchin's Church, Clancy Strand to arrive for 10am Mass with Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence (extension) Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Bridget (Biddy) Leahy of Barrack Close, Caherconlish, Limerick. Peacefully, at Cappagh Hospital, Dublin. Predeceased by her sister Mary-Ellen & brother Danny. Very deeply regretted by her sister Norrie, sister-in-law Betty, nieces, nephews, neighbours & large circle of friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Ballyneety, Thursday (Dec. 12th) from 6pm to 7.30pm, with Removal afterwards to Our Lady, Mother of the Church, Caherconlish. Requiem Mass Friday (Dec. 13th) at 11.30am with Funeral afterwards to Inch St. Lawrence Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Mary Collins (née Kennedy) of Clonkeen, Lisnagry, Limerick. Collins (nee Kennedy) Mary, Clonkeen, Lisnagry, Co. Limerick. 11th December 2019 peacefully at Milford Care Centre. Sadly missed by her loving husband Timmy, sons and daughters Nuala, T.J., Miriam, Paul, Michelle, and Adrian, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law and partners, grandchildren Andrew, Laura, Aoife, Michelle, Sean, Cathal, and Caoimhe and great-grandson Conor, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephew, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Meehan’s Funeral Home, Newport (V94 A9Y5) on Thursday, 12th December, from 5.30 p.m. to 7.30 p.m. Arriving at St. Patrick’s Church, Ahane on Friday, 13th December, for Requiem Mass at 11.30a.m. Burial afterwards in Killeenagarriff Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice.