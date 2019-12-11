Where there’s a Will, there’s always a way for transgender Limerick man

A YOUNG Limerick man has proved the power of the internet by launching a special fundraiser - the response of which he said has been “emotionally overwhelming”.

Will Keohane from Castletroy decided to come out as transgender last month to the wider public in a bid to raise funds for gender affirmation surgery, something which is not currently available in Ireland.

So far, the 23-year-old has raised almost €8,000 of his €10,000 target for top surgery in Canada, a reconstructive surgery performed on the chest for those who wish to alter their overall appearance.

“Obviously I did not want to have to put myself in a position where I had to go so public to fundraise and put myself in a position where potentially I’m vulnerable to any kind of negative backlash,” said Will, who has been trying to secure medical help in Ireland for the past year since coming out to his close friends and family 18 months ago.

“Nobody really wants to talk publicly about healthcare, their experiences in hospitals or with doctors - especially when it’s something so personal and took me a long time to come out about. I would not have chosen to come out so publicly recently if I didn't have to fundraise for my own surgery.

“That being said, the response has been truly incredible - I get messages on a daily basis from people I’ve never met,” he explained.

“It’s been a moving experience and the outpouring of support has been fantastic. It’s very emotionally overwhelming, I’m trying to thank everyone because times are tough, money’s tight at this time of the year and people are still willing to help me out. I want everyone to know just how thankful I am for their support.”

Will plans to travel to Toronto for the surgery early next year, a location he chose after months of research, and will stay with relatives during his two-week recovery.

“The surgery is expensive and no surgeon in Ireland will do the procedure, even though it is essentially a double mastectomy, which no surgeons have an issue with performing.

“Really the only option is to go abroad, but it's important to note that when you go abroad for major operation where your body is healing and you need time to recover is that you need social support and people around you to help you and take care of you.

“When Irish people are being forced to go abroad, their healing is impacted and their bodies are going to respond to the lack of social support.

“It's putting the lives of Irish trans people at risk when we send them abroad and that's super serious.”

To help Will on his transitional journey, go to www.gofundme.com to donate