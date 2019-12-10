Status Yellow weather warning issued for Limerick

Met Eireann has issued a status yellow wind warning for county Limerick this Tuesday.

The advisory is valid from this morning to around 4pm this afternoon.

Motorists are advised to take care especially on rural roads as trees and structures that may have been weakened by Storm Atiyah at the weekend could suffer further damage and fall.

Strong and gusty southwest winds will veer westerly early this afternoon with some severe and damaging gusts; heavy squally spells of rain continuing too.

Tuesday will be a blustery day with strong winds and very gusty conditions associated with an active front moving eastwards across the country.

Rain and showers will be heavy at times as well, especially in Atlantic coastal counties.