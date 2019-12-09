Destination Limerick: City gets Failte boost

LIMERICK City is to be allocated €500,000 by tourism agency Failte Ireland to develop its potential as a so-called destination town.

The massive project will see tourism clusters developed throughout the city.

It will focus on moving visitors between the Georgian and medieval quarter, and will introduce trail spurs such as the three bridges experience, each recounting Limerick’s rich history.

It can also be put towards food and craft markets, areas for city centre events, public art displays as well as orientation and signage to help visitors explore the heritage.

The draw-down of the funding takes place from January, and has been welcomed by Senator Maria Byrne.

She said: “The profile of Limerick was greatly enhanced by the very successful year of being the City of Culture in 2014. The new scheme will provide €500,000 to Limerick City and County Council to enhance public spaces in Limerick in a way that will engage tourists and enhance their experience.”

She added: “Limerick is a great example of a sporting city and Thomond Park; the Gaelic Grounds and UL’s Sporting Campus are famous across Ireland as symbols of our city however it is my hope the council can consider using this funding towards the marketing and promotion of the Medieval Quarter. The Medieval Quarter is the city’s biggest untapped resource in terms of attracting tourists to Limerick City. Limerick City and County Council need to do more to promote and market the area to tourists especially considering the significant investment it has made here in recent years.”

Failte Ireland chief executive Paul Kelly added: “The towns which reap the greatest benefits from tourism and schemes like Destination Towns are those where all local tourism players work together - from local authorities and businesses to the communities themselves, each complementing another’s efforts to create a full and appealing offering for their area.

“​A core focus of Fáilte Ireland’s work is to drive a greater regional spread of visitors and revenue across the country,” he added in a statement released this Monday.