Prison following Limerick man's tenth conviction for no insurance

A MOTORIST who was stopped while driving less than five months after he was disqualified has been sentenced to five months’ imprisonment.

Patrick Nash, 32, of Bansha, Askeaton pleaded guilty, at Newcastle West Court, to charges relating to a detection at Main Street, Shanagolden on May 1, last.

Inspector Niall Flood told Judge Mary Larkin the defendant, who has almost 60 previous road traffic offences, had been disqualified for eight years in January 2019 after he was convicted of driving without insurance for a ninth time.

Solicitor Michael O’Donnell said his client, who works as a block layer, is now in a relationship and that he is no longer driving and accepts his behaviour was unacceptable.

In addition to the five month prison sentence, Judge Larkin imposed fines totalling €650 and a ten-year disqualification.

During the same court sitting, Mr Nash was fined €400 for a separate public order offence relating to an incident at Maiden Street, Newcastle West on January 19, last.

Insp Flood told the court that gardai in the town received “numerous calls” at around 11.35pm in relation to a intoxicated male who was causing annoyance.

He said when they encountered the defendant, who had fallen into the path of traffic, he was abusive and aggressive towards them and was uncooperative.