Veterinary council report 'bogus vet' to Limerick gardai

THE Veterinary Council of Ireland (VCI) has confirmed to Limerick Leader that they have reported a "bogus vet" to Limerick gardai.

In a statement, the VCI name the individual and say he is believed to be living in County Limerick. They also say it is understood he is running a business.

He is "not a qualified veterinary practitioner" they state. In July, the the Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons in the UK warned the veterinary profession not to employ the same man, who has "fraudulently practised as a veterinary surgeon in the UK and who has pleaded guilty to a number of animal cruelty charges".

The VCI say they have brought the matter to the attention of Chief Superintendent Gerry Roche of Henry Street Garda Station.

"The VCI urges all customers and farmers to be vigilant when engaging the services of a veterinary practitioner to treat an animal. The VCI wishes to highlight that any member of the public can satisfy themselves as to the registration status of any person providing veterinary services, by checking the Veterinary Council of Ireland’s register on www.vci.ie. It a legal requirement to be registered with the Veterinary Council in order to perform acts of veterinary medicine within the state," said a VCI spokesperson.

The VCI also wishes to remind all veterinary practices to be vigilant when interviewing prospective employees and to take the necessary steps to ensure they hold a recognised qualification in veterinary medicine or veterinary nursing and to check the VCI register.