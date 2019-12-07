Limerick college students endeavours for charity hit €40,000 in 10 years

STUDENTS from the Limerick Institute of Technology have shown their dedication to the community over the past 10 years, by raising over €40,000 for local charities.

Over the past decade students in the Faculty of Business and Humanities at LIT have raised over €40,000 for local charities through a marketing and enterprise programme that culminates in an annual Christmas market involving students from LIT’s Moylish, Thurles and Ennis Campuses.

Marketlink is an active programme on the first year of the Marketing and Management Degree programme. It allows students to develop and market their own business idea, with all profits going to charities chosen by the students.