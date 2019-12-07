Judge gives Limerick man up for public order and driving offences a last chance

IF A young Caherconlish man comes before Judge Marian O’Leary again she told him he won’t be getting another suspended sentence.

Christian O’Connell, aged 24, of Mountminnet, Caherconlish, was before Kilmallock Court on public order and motoring offences. He pleaded guilty to all matters. On November 24, 2018, Inspector Liam Wallace said gardai received a report of a disturbance in Hospital.

“Mr O’Connell was on the Main Street. He was highly intoxicated and was quite aggressive to gardai,” said Insp Wallace. A month earlier, on October 31, 2018, Garda Niall McInerney observed Mr O’Connell walking away from a vehicle at Cul na Greine, Kilteely.

“There was no insurance disc on the car. He made admissions to driving the vehicle. He failed to produce his insurance or driving licence,” said Insp Wallace, who added O’Connell has 14 previous convictions including two for no insurance. Brendan Gill, solicitor for Mr O’Connell, said his client has changed things now. Mr Gill said Mr O’Connell has a son with significant health difficulties. The solicitor handed in letters from a social worker and consultant.

“He takes his parental responsibility seriously. There have been no issues with gardai recently. He should not have been driving. Due to his particular circumstances I am asking you not to impose a custodial sentence,” said Mr Gill. Judge O’Leary said: “If he comes before me again he will be getting a suspended sentence.”