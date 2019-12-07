Limerick school makes a big song and dance about turning 20

CASTLETROY College is quite rightly making a big song and dance about turning 20.

To celebrate the milestone, a variety show, featuring current and past students and staff, is on in the Lime Tree Theatre on Wednesday, December 11 at 8pm.

Pardaig Flanagan, principal, said over the last two decades the school has had an enviable record of success in all aspects of school life.

“Our students have distinguished themselves and our school in academia, enterprise, sport, music, leadership and community involvement. This has been achieved through a spirit of collaboration between staff and students which defines our school,” said Mr Flanagan.

Trevor Griffin, teacher, says from gifted singers, musicians, dancers to the acting talents of staff, patrons will definitely be entertained.

“Since opening our doors in 1999 when 120 students along with 20 staff mingled with builders trying to finish the snag list, Castletroy College has seen some of Limerick’s most talented performers walk our halls.

“We have helped educate business owners, Olympians, All-Ireland winners, Munster rugby players, doctors, all of whom we are very proud of, but it is not just the obvious success we acknowledge, as a community school we have brought thousands of students through and are as proud of the students who felt they would never make it through and because of the care and attention they got with us are now living lives they might never have known,” said Mr Griffin. Rehearsals have been taking place for weeks under the guidance of Ms Clohessy and Ms Cuneen with the help of choreographer and past pupil Jamie Hickey.

Mr Flanagan said nothing of significance is ever achieved in schools without generosity of staff.

“We as a school community are so lucky that so many staff give of their talents so willingly. I salute the talent of the students involved in the show both on and off stage. I thank all staff who have facilitated rehearsals. I acknowledge the ‘behind the scenes’ commitment of staff and parents in making the night such a success,” said Mr Flanagan.

Returning talent includes singer / songwriters / musicians Seán O Meara, Elena McCloud, Cian Cahill, Seamus Hartnett, Niall Carey, Sean O’Meara, Celine O’Meara, Claire Heffernan, David / Niall Nicholas, Hannah O’Brien, Robyn Cuneen and Clodagh Ryan.