Motorist who didn't realise he was doing 155km/h because he was listening to music escapes ban

A MOTORIST who was caught driving at high speed on the M20 told gardai he was listening to music and did not realise how fast he was going at the time.

John Goodwin, 31, of Riverdale, Bridgetown, County Clare, pleaded guilty, at Newcastle West Court, to careless driving at Cloghacloka, Patrickswell, on July 10, 2018.

Garda John Shanahan of the divisional roads policing unit said he was on duty at around 5.55pm when he detected a BMW car which was travelling at 172km/h - 52km/h above the speed limit.

He told Judge Mary Larkin he observed Mr Goodwin overtaking a number of other vehicles while travelling at speed in the direction of Limerick city.

He said he decided to pursue the BMW and that it took around 4km for him to catch up with the vehicle.

When he was stopped, the defendant told Garda Shanahan he was travelling home from work in North Cork and that he was listening to music .

Solicitor Enda O’Connor said his client fully appreciates that he was driving too fast on the day and that he had no particular reason to do so.

“Was the car shaking?” asked Judge Larkin who noted that under proposed new laws, Mr Goodwin would be facing the prospect of a €2,000 fine and seven penalty points.

Seeking leniency on behalf of his client, Mr O’Connor said he was driving on a “good stretch of road” at the time and that he had fully cooperated with gardai when stopped.

He said Mr Goodwin, who has no previous convictions, needs his car for work and he asked that a driving ban not be imposed.

Judge Larkin imposed a €750 fine commenting that she hoped the defendant has learned his lesson.

Accepting Mr O’Connor’s submissions, she exercised her judicial discretion and did not impose a disqualification.

While not a matter for the court, the offence of careless driving attracts five penalty points upon conviction.