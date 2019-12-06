Banned Limerick van driver warned he faces jail sentence

A MOTORIST who was caught driving a van less than a year after he was disqualified has been warned he will go to jail if he is caught driving again over the next twelve months.

Tim O’Brien, 45, of Collins Park, Abbeyfeale was prosecuted, before Newcastle West Court, in relation to a detection at Templeglantine on September 22, 2018.

Judge Mary Larkin was told the defendant was stopped by gardai while he was driving a van which belonged to a friend.

He was not insured and did not have a licence as he had been disqualified the previous October after he was convicted in relation to a separate offence.

Solicitor Karen Carmody said her client, who has two previous convictions for driving without insurance, did not realise he was disqualified on the day.

She added that he believed he was covered to drive the van under his friend’s insurance but now accepts this was not the case.

The solicitor said Mr O’Brien, who is not working, has a young son who is profoundly deaf and that the loss of his licence will cause him some difficulty.

Given his previous history, Judge Larkin disqualified the defendant from driving for four years and fined him €100 for driving without a licence.

In addition to the fine and ban, she imposed a three month prison sentence which she suspended for 12 months on condition he stays out of trouble and does not drive any vehicle.