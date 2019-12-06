Limerick driver warned by judge to stay away from red BMWs

A YOUNG man who exited a busy service station “sideways” forcing oncoming traffic to take evasive action has been told to stay away from red BMWs.

Laoilan O’Murchu, 21, of Churchtown Road, Newcastle West pleaded guilty to a charge of careless driving relating to an incident on the main N21 at Coolanoran, Rathkeale on January 27, 2019.

Inspector Niall Flood said the defendant revved the engine of the red BMW as he exited the Applegreen service station at around 2pm.

He said he entered the main road sideways and continued to drive in a dangerous manner as he travelled towards Newcastle West.

While the defendant was not stopped on the day, gardai subsequently contacted him having been made aware of the incident.

Mr O’Murchu, confirmed he was the registered owner of the red BMW and was the driver on the day.

Solicitor Rossa McMahon said his client, who has no previous convictions, is an apprentice technician mechanic who is obsessed with cars. “There was an excess of confidence,” he said to which Judge Mary Larkin commented: “You can’t put an old head on young shoulders”.

The judge said the location where the incident occurred is very dangerous and that “you have to wait for the right moment” when exiting the service station.

“He’s very lucky,” she said, adding she did not want to destroy Mr O’Murchu’s life over the incident by imposing a disqualification.

“Avoid red BMWs,” she commented as she imposed a €350 fine.

While not a matter for the court, the defendant will also receive five penalty points.