Deaths in Limerick - December 4, 2019

The death has occurred of Margaret Roche (née Hedderman)Gurtgarrold, Fedamore, Limerick. Peacefully, at St. John’s Hospital. Very deeply regretted by her loving husband Patrick, daughters Liz & Margarette, sons Tom, Sean & patsy, brother Tommy Hedderman, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends.

Reposing at Cross’ Funeral Home, Ballyneety, Friday (December 6th) from 6pm to 8pm, with Removal afterwards to St. John the Baptist Church, Fedamore. Requiem Mass Saturday (December 7th) at 12noon with Funeral afterwards to Fedamore (new) Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Frank Murphy of Waterfall Road, Cork and formerly of Newcastle West, Co. Limerick: On December 4, 2019, peacefully, at home, FRANK (THOMAS F.G.), dearly beloved husband of Nora (nee O'Sullivan, Cahermore) and adored father of Máire, Dónal (Dan) and Tomás. Sadly missed by his loving wife and family, grandchildren Fiona, Clíodhna, Eoghan and Daniel, great-grandchildren, sisters Pat, Tess and Margaret, extended family and friends.

Lying in repose at the Wilton Funeral Home, Sarsfield Road of Jerh. O'Connor Ltd. Removal at 6pm on Thursday evening to the Church of the Real Presence, Curraheen Road. Requiem Mass at 12 noon on Friday. Funeral afterwards to St. James' Cemetery, Chetwynd.

The death has occurred of Robert Thomas Evans, South Circular Road, Limerick. Late of Cromers Jewellers, O’ Connell Street, Limerick. December 3rd 2019 peacefully in the tender loving care of all the staff at the Park Nursing Home, Castletroy. Beloved husband of Mona. Devoted father to Alison and Paul . Father-in-law to Jackie and Peter. Loving grandfather of Robbie, Stephen, Scott, Ben and Jessica. He will be sadly missed by his extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thompsons Funeral Home, Thomas Street, Limerick this Thursday evening from 6.00pm to 8.00pm. Funeral Service in St. Mary’s Cathedral on Friday at 2.30pm followed by burial in the Cathedral grounds.