Deaths in Limerick - December 3, 2019

The death has occurred of Mary White (née O'Connor), 14 Chapel Close, Newcastle West, Limerick. Peacefully on 2nd December, surrounded by her loving family. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Vinny, daughters Judy, Claire and Kay, sons-in-law Tony, Pa and Martin, grandchildren Megan, Amy and Darragh, family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Riedy’s Funeral Home, Newcastle West on Wednesday, 4th December, from 6pm to 8pm. Arriving at Newcastle West Church on Thursday morning, 5th December, for 11.30am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to the Oncology Unit UHL. House private please.

The death has occurred of Mary Shanahan (née Scanlan) Barnagh, Newcastle West, Limerick. In the loving care of the staff Camellia Ward at St. Ita’s Hospital on 3rd December 2019. Predeceased by her husband John. Survived by her loving family, sons Pat, Seán, TJ and Mike, daughters-in-law Marie, Ann, Anne and Theresa, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Riedy’s Funeral Home, Newcastle West on Thursday, 5th December, from 6 o’clock to 8 o’clock. Arriving at Monagea Church on Friday morning for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

The death has occurred of William (Bill) Hayes Ballyhahill, Limerick. Deeply regretted by his loving Wife Teresa (Nee Ambrose), Daughter Karen, Sons Hugh, Ian & Don, Pre-Deceased by his Son In Law Jim, Daughters in Law Mia, Marion & Masha and devoted friend Maja, Sister Mary Bunce (Tralee), Grandchildren Aoife, James, Liam, Aisling, Fionn, Mila & Dylan, Niece Kay, Relatives, Neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Madigan’s Funeral Home Shanagolden this Thursday Evening from 5-8pm with removal to Ballyhahill Church. Requiem Mass on Friday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Kilfergus Cemetery, Glin, Co. Limerick. Family Flowers only please. Donations if desired to Jasmine Unit, St. Ita’s Hospital Newcastle West.

The death has occurred of John (Johnny) Hayes (Toomaline Lower, Doon, Co. Limerick and formerly of Oola Hills) December 2nd 2019, peacefully at St. Michael’s Nursing Home Caherconlish, John (Johnny). Deeply regretted by his sister Mary, niece Elizabeth, nephew-in-law Tom, grandnieces Emma and Denise, cousins, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at White's Funeral Home, Doon Wednesday evening from 5.30 o’c with removal at 7.30 o’c to St. Patrick’s Church, Doon. Requiem Mass Thursday at 11.30 o’c and burial afterwards in Doon Cemetery.