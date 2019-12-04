Limerick gardai issue fraud warning as online padlock reproduced by criminals

GARDAI are warning those who shop online that some criminals are now capable of reproducing the little padlock icon which appears on the address bar of internet browsers.

“This icon was always an indication of the safety and security of the website that you were in,” said Sergeant Ber Leetch.

“The advice from gardai is to make other checks on websites you intend using so that you can be absolutely sure of the company’s bona fides and that your banking details are safe and secure,” she added.

Online shoppers are also being urged to only buy goods and services from established retailers or websites.

Where possible, secure payment apps or programmes such as Paypal should be used reducing the need to supply payment details to several different sites.