'Old police work and new technology': Gardai detect disqualified driver with app in Limerick city

GARDAI were able to detect with an app that a driver was disqualified during a stop in Limerick city.

In a social media post, gardai said they had used "a combination of old police work and new technology" after the driver was stopped because of an alert for tax.

Quick check on the #MobilityApp and driver was disqualified," the social media post said.

The driver's car was seized and they are due to appear in court.