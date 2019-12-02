Deaths in Limerick - December 2, 2019

The death has occurred of Maura Kennerk (Doran) (née Barry)

Blackthorn Drive, Caherdavin, Limerick. Maura died peacefully at Home. Beloved daughter of the late Gerald & Kathleen Barry and sister of the late David & Rita Richmond. Pre-deceased by her husband’s Eddie Doran & Owen Kennerk. Sadly missed by her stepdaughters Dolores Dinneen (Ballingarry) and Marie Field (Patrickswell), nieces, nephew, relatives and close friends especially Agnus.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Wednesday (Dec. 4th) from 5:30pm. Removal to Christ the King Church, Caherdavin at 6:30pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday (Dec. 5th) at 11:30am. Funeral after to Mount St. Lawrence (Ext.) Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Michael (Mickey) Hegarty of Abbeyland, Rathkeale, Limerick

Following an accident. Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Moody, sons Jim & Dan, mother, sisters, extended family & friends Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Wednesday (December 4th) from 2pm to 4pm, with Removal afterwards to St. Mary's Church, Rathkeale. Requiem Mass Thursday (December 5th) at 12 noon with Funeral afterwards to St. Joseph's Cemetery, Rathkeale.

The death has occurred of Michael (Mick) Harding of Reask, Pallasgreen, Limerick. Michael (Mick)Harding ,Reask, Pallasgreen, Co. Limerick. 30th November 2019, Peacefully.Deeply regretted by his brothers Connie, Jack Willie & Jimmy, sisters in law, brother in law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives & friends. R.I.P. Reposing at Ryan's Funeral Home, Pallasgreen this Tuesday evening at 6 o' Clock with removal to Nicker Church at 8 o' clock. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11.30 with burial afterwards in Old Pallas Cemetery.