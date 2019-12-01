Deaths in Limerick - December 1, 2019

THE DEATH has occurred of Paul Doherty, Cosgrave Park, Moyross, originally from Doolin, Co. Clare and formerly of 12th Battalion, Sarsfield Barracks & Military Police.

Paul died peacefully, after a short illness, at University Hospital Limerick. Sadly missed by his loving wife Rose, children Kieran, Yvonne, Paul, Dave, Niall, Jacinta, Elaine & Daniel, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, sister, brothers, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Tuesday (Dec. 3rd) from 6pm. Removal to Corpus Christi Church, Moyross at 7:30pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday (Dec. 4th) at 11am. Funeral after to Mont St. Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Dr. Bridget (Breda) Wallace (née O' Halloran)

Tait Court, Lord Edward Street, Limerick City, Limerick



Dr. Bridget (Breda) Wallace (nee O’Halloran) (Tait Court, Lord Edward Street, Limerick.) November 30th 2019 peacefully at Limerick University Hospital. Beloved mother of Aileen and Gillian. Sadly missed by her son-in-law Peter, granddaughter Eva, sisters Patricia and Mary, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Humanist service in Shannon Crematorium this Wednesday at 12 noon.

The death has occurred of Leontia Ryan (née Cooke), of North Circular Road, Limerick



Late of North Circular Road, Mungret & Raheen, Limerick and Praia da Luz, Portugal.

Leontia died peacefully, surrounded by her family, at Corbally House Nursing Home. Beloved wife of the late James, sadly missed by her loving children Liz, Ger, Marie, Evelyn, Percy, Richie, Ann & James, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters Patsy, Anne & Imelda, brother Michael, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

The death has occurred of Sr. Mary Regina Moloney, Convent of Mercy, Main Street., Charleville, Cork / Macroom, Cork / Doon, Limerick



Peacefully in the wonderful care of the doctors & staff of Marymount Hospice. Late of Foilcleara Doon Co. Limerick, Convent of Mercy Macroom & Rushbrooke Cobh. Predeceased by her parents Jack & Nora, sisters Sr. Emma, Sr. Ailbe & Annie (Corbett), brothers Gerry & Johnny. Deeply regretted by her sister-in-law Kitty, nieces, nephews, gran-nieces, gran-nephews, her Community & Staff in Convent of Mercy Charleville, relatives & a large circle of friends.

Reposing in the Convent Chapel on Monday from 2 pm until Evening Prayer at 5 pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 1 pm. in Holy Cross Church, Charleville. Funeral after to the Convent Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Patrick Clancy, of Cush, Martinstown, Kilmallock, Limerick. Survived by relatives, close friends and neighbours. Reposing at John McCarthy & Sons Funeral Home Kilfinane, this Monday from 6:30 to 7:30pm with removal afterwards to Martinstown Church.

Requiem Mass this Tuesday at Martinstown Church with burial afterwards in Malou Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Ivan Harvey, of Ballyregan, Crecora, Limerick / Malahide, Dublin, tragically, following an accident. Beloved husband of Denise (Nee Ryan) and adored father of Kim & Jean. Sadly missed by his parents Thomas & May Harvey, sister Nicola, brothers Simon & Nigel, mother-in-law Finola Ryan, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles & a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Ballyneety, Tuesday (December 3rd) from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving on Wednesday (December 4th) for 12 noon Requiem Mass in Ss. Peter & Paul's Church, Crecora followed by burial in the adjoining Cemetery.

A service will be held for family and friends in Highfield, Drumcondra, Dublin. At a later date to be advised of.