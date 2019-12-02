Light up a memory on Milford tree to raise funds for hospice

THE Light up a Memory event, where every year a tree at Milford Hospice, Castletroy is adorned with thousands of sparkling lights in honour of people who have passed away, will be held on Sunday, December 8 at 6pm.

Last year some 20,000 people were lovingly remembered through lights sponsored in their name. In addition, a number of companies supported the campaign through generous donations.

Pat Quinlan, Chief Executive Milford Care Centre said: “We are delighted that Monami have agreed to come on board this year as a sponsor of Light Up A Memory campaign 2019. The support we receive on an ongoing basis from well established companies such as Monami is always most welcome and appreciated.”

Lights can be sponsored for just €5. Visit www.milfordcarecentre.ie to complete the process online. You can also participate in their online Tribute Book.

People who come here and participate on the night generally have a shared loss.

“Very often they have a relative or friend who died in the hospice or in the community while being cared for by Milford,” said Mr Quinlan.

“It can be a time for people to remember their loved ones who may have previously lit up their lives and so deserve to be remembered”, he explained.

“Whilst this is a fundraising event it’s also an opportunity to reflect at Christmas for those who availed of our services or who supported us throughout the year so we hope people can join with us on the night“

Bryan Quille, Monami’s Construction Managing Director said, “We are delighted to support Milford Care Centre through our sponsorship of the Light up a Memory campaign this year.

“Whilst our primary role is that of building contractors, we, nonetheless, also like to support and invest in the community”.

Mr Quille went on to explain; ”We have great admiration and respect for what Milford Hospice is all about in their ongoing and relentless efforts to deliver the highest level of palliative care across the Mid-West region. This is really a heart-warming and significant event for many people to remember their loved ones who have been directly affected and benefited from their efforts and generosity of spirit. We are proud to be involved and support the valuable work the Hospice carries out on an ongoing basis.”

The Christmas tree lights are a unique gift whereby a light can be sponsored for a loved one. A specially designed Light up a Memory card is available for each light sponsored, which may be sent to relatives at home or abroad or to the family of a deceased relative or friend. The lights will remain illuminated until Sunday January 5 at 6p.m. when Mass will be celebrated at Milford Care Centre for all those remembered on our Light up a Memory tree.

Everyone is welcome to sponsor a light and it’s not just for those that have used the services of Milford. It’s a time of year to reflect on special memories together. Lights can be sponsored for just €5 from now until Christmas and will shine throughout the festive season.

You may place your order on line by visiting www.milfordcarecentre.ie by completing the process online you can also participate in their online Tribute Book which has become a popular method to let your relatives and friends know that you sponsored a light(s). You can call the Fundraising Department at Milford Care Centre on 061 485859. Lights can also be sponsored on the night of December 8 at the Light up a Memory ceremony.