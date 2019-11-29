Six Limerick schools to benefit from summer works funding

SIX LIMERICK primary schools will undergo major improvement works next summer through government funding provided under the 2020 Summer Works Scheme.

Fine Gael Seanad Spokesperson on Education and Skills, Senator Maria Byrne said the works are a vital investment for the future education of primary pupils and post-primary students in Limerick.

“Today’s announcement confirms the Government’s continuing prioritisation of capital funding for school buildings across Limerick which will enhance the learning and working environment for pupils and teachers.

“My colleague the Minister for Education, Joe McHugh has announced that 405 schools across the country will receive more than €30 million for Summer Works projects for delivery in 2020.

“Minister McHugh confirmed to me that six primary schools in Limerick will receive funding for major improvement works which is positive news for staff and students alike,” Senator Byrne said.

Schools include: Scoil Naisiunta Ma Rua, Murroe, St. Nessan's National School, Mungret, Scoil Mhuire Banríon na hEireann (Mary Queen of Ireland School) Caherdavin, Our Lady of Lourdes National School, Rosbrien, Thomond Primary School, Ballynanty and Limerick School Project NS, O’Connell Ave.

Climate Action and change is to the fore of Fine Gael’s agenda and this is no different under this scheme.

Any school which receives funding for car parking and play areas will be required to identify a point for electric vehicle charging.

The funding will allow for specialist electric ducting underlay and car parking areas to ensure resurfaced areas are not dug up in the future.

Minister Joe McHugh added: “Our focus is on three fronts – we have prioritised money to upgrade and improve life safety systems like fire alarms and detection and emergency lighting; we are funding new surfaced on play areas and car parks; and schools will be obliged to plan for electric vehicle charging.

“The climate action element of next year’s summer works is a sensible plan for the future. More and more electric charging points are coming on stream and it is symbolic that schools will be demonstrating how important initiatives like this are.

“The work will be carried out in schools mainly over the summer months, so the disruption to students, teachers and other staff will be kept to a minimum.

“We have also made sure that schools are getting the notification several weeks earlier than last year to try to give principals and boards of management a better lead in time to plan and then get the work done.”

Under Project Ireland 2040, the education sector will receive approximately €12 billion from 2018 to 2027.