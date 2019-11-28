Bank of Ireland ATMs across the country out of service

BANK OF Ireland ATMs in Limerick and across the country are out of service, with only a few services available.

According to reports, its banking app and all ATMs have been affected across the country.

In a statement by Bank of Ireland on social media, it said it is "aware that some channels are currently out of service.

"We’re working to rectify this asap and will provide further updates as soon as we can. Credit cards are working as normal and point-of-sale transactions are an option too. Apologies for the inconvenience caused."

Have you been affected by this? We want to hear from you. E-mail us at news@limerickleader.ie.