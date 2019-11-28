‘The heart and soul of the school’: Tributes to Limerick deputy principal

A LIMERICK deputy principal, who died following a short illness, has been remembered as “the heart and soul of the school”.

Students and staff of John the Baptist Community School are in shock this Thursday following the passing of the popular Colin Bergen, who died in his mid-50s following a short illness.

Noreen Rafferty, school principal said his loss is “deeply felt through the school today, as evidenced by the overwhelming sense of sadness shown by staff and students.”

“As deputy principal, he was the heart and soul of the school, and his outstanding commitment, dedication and contribution will be felt for many years to come. His legacy of kindness and compassion will live on in John the Baptist,” she said in a brief statement.

The Ardscoil Ris community offer our sympathies to the family and school community of Colin Bergen, Deputy Principal in John the Baptist Community School, Hospital, on his untimely death. RIP. @jtbcstweets — Ardscoil Rís Limk (@ArdscoilRisLimk) November 28, 2019

Ard Scoil Ris secondary school in the city also posted a tribute on Twitter offering its sympathies to Colin’s family, and the school community.

May he rest in peace.