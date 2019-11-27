Deaths in Limerick - November 27, 2019

The death has occurred of Josephine Rice (Seosaimhín Bean de Rís) (née McCrohan) of Kilmallock, Limerick Rice, very peacefully, in the presence of her loving family in the tender and loving care of Maura and Bryan and the staff of St. Gobnait's Nursing Home, Ballyagran. Josephine, wife of the recently deceased Connie. Former Principal of Bulgaden National School. Very deeply regretted by her loving daughters Máire, Norma, Bernadette, Áine and Úna, sons, Niall, Padraig and Gerárd, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sister Phil, brother-in-law George, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, kind neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing this Thursday evening from 4pm at her residence in Bulgaden (V35 W215) followed by evening prayer at 7pm. Funeral to arrive Friday for 2 pm Requiem Mass at Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Bulgaden, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred of Gabrielle Hanrahan (née Leeman) of Galvone Road, Kennedy Park, Limerick. Peacefully, at University Hospital, Limerick. Very deeply regretted by her loving husband Patrick, sons Robert, Matthew & Jonathan, daughters Ruth, Claire & Esther, daughters-in-law Noreen & Natalie, son-in-law Finnan, grandchildren Melissa, Jonathan, Charlotte, Ciaran, Sophie, Hugh, Ella, Luke & Samuel, sisters Alice & Freda, her extended family & friends. Sister of the late Roger Leeman.

Removal to St. Mary's Cathedral, Bridge Street, on Thursday (Nov. 28th) to arrive for 12 noon Service followed by burial in the adjoining Churchyard. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to St. Mary's Cathedral, Restoration Fund.

The death has occurred of Paddy Joe Coffey of Tully, Glenroe, Limerick. Peacefully, at Milford Care Centre, in his 90th year. Beloved husband of Ellen (Nellie) and dear father of Mary Anne, Jimmy, Patrick, Therese, Liam, Carmel and Donal. Sadly missed by his loving wife and family his 13 grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sister-in-law Sheila and husband John Joe, extended family, kind neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Ryan's Funeral Home, Ballylanders V35 A3F4, this Friday evening, 29th November, from 6pm to 8pm, followed by removal to Our Lady of Ransom Church, Glenroe. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.