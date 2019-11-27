Bail denied to man accused of ramming garda patrol car in Limerick

A MAN who is facing multiple charges in connection with an incident which resulted in two gardai being hospitalised was refused bail.

Opposing bail, gardai said it will be alleged Evan Toomey drove in “a reckless and dangerous manner” and that there could have been loss of life.

The 23-year-old, who has an address at Oak Park, Watery Road, Ennis is charged with eight offences including endangerment, dangerous driving and causing criminal damage to a toll barrier at Limerick Tunnel.

He is also accused of possession of quantities of cannabis herb and heroin for the purpose of sale of supply. The drugs have an estimated value of around €2,100.

The charges all related to a “managed pursuit” which began shortly before midnight on November 19, last.

It is alleged that Mr Toomey was the driver of a Hyundai Tuscon SUV which was pursued from the Crescent Shopping Centre in Dooradoyle to the Clonmacken Roundabout.

Garda Eoghan McDonagh said the vehicle was driven on the wrong side of the road during the pursuit and that it overtook an ambulance and drove at speed through a toll barrier at the Limerick Tunnel.

He said it is the prosecution case that a garda vehicle – attached to the Roads Policing Unit – was deliberately rammed and that Mr Toomey and a passenger in the car fled on foot.

The were arrested a short time later and the two gardai were hospitalised with serious but non life-threatening injuries. They have since been discharged but have not returned to duty.

The Tuscon was seized by gardai and a quantity of drugs and a knife recovered during follow-up searches.

Garda McDonagh said he believes the accused is a “danger to the community” and that he would not abide by any bail conditions.

Judge Mary Cashin refused bail and remanded Mr Toomey to appear before the court again later this month.