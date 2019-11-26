Deaths in Limerick - November 26, 2019

The death has occurred of Phyllis Reale (née Barrett) Belfield Park, Ennis Road, Limerick City, Limerick. Phyllis died peacefully at University Hospital Limerick. Beloved wife of the late Frank, dearest mother of Linda, Anthony (Butch) & Janet and much loved ‘Mom’ to her grandchildren Donna, Dean, Robert, Marc and Billy. Deeply regretted by her loving children, grandchildren, great-grandson Tony, brother Benny, sisters Noeline and Loretta, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Wednesday (Nov. 27th) from 5pm. Removal at 6.30pm. to St. Munchin’s Church, Clancy Strand. Requiem Mass on Thursday (Nov. 28th) at 11am. Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence (Old) Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Dr. William (Billy) Murray, Mill Road, Corbally, Limerick. November 26th 2019 peacefully at home. Beloved husband of Ethel. Dearly loved father of John and Richard. Sadly missed by his daughters-in-law Fiona and Bernadette, grandchildren Aoife, Orla, Róisín, William, Lawrence and Ethel-Rose, extended family and friends.

Removal arriving at St. Mary's Church, Athlunkard Street on Wednesday evening at 7.00pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11.00am followed by burial in St. Nicholas' Cemetery, Adare.

The death has occurred of Kathleen Moloney (née Hartigan), St. Senan's Terrace, Croom, Limerick. 25th November 2019 peacefully at UHL. Beloved wife of the late Johnny, sister of the late Bridie. Sadly missed by her son Michael, daughters Linda and Jackie, her loving grandchildren, brother Jimmy and Mikey, sisters Theresa, Mary and Ita, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours and large circle of friends.

Reposing at Daffy's funeral home Croom Thursday evening from 6pm to 7pm. Funeral service on Friday at Shannon Crematorium at 1pm.

The death has occurred of Thomas Malone, (Abbot Close Nursing Home, Askeaton, Co. Limerick. Formerly McDonagh Avenue, Janesboro, Limerick). November 26th 2019 peacefully at Limerick University Hospital. Regretted by his loving sister Ester (Costelloe), brother Samuel, sisters-in-law Veronica and Mary, brother-in-law Michael, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Arriving at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Janesboro this Friday for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in Mount Saint Lawrence Extension Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Marion Lynch (née Croucher), Clonbony, Miltown Malbay, Co.Clare and formerly of Lifford Gardens, South Circular Road, Limerick. Peacefully in Milford Care Centre, surrounded by her loving family. Sadly missed by her husband Brian, daughters Deirdre and Charlotte,(Charlotte’s partner) Cian, her parents Des and Kay Croucher, brother Brian, sisters Jean, Susan, Karen and Annmarie, mother-in-law Mary Lynch, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, relatives, her many friends and neighbours.

Reposing at her residence (V95DV24) on Wednesday evening from 4pm to 7pm. Arriving at St. Joseph’s Church, Miltown Malbay on Thursday for funeral mass at 12pm. Burial afterwards in Ballard Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred of Albert Higgins, Pery Court, Upper Mallow Street, Limerick City, Limerick. Albert died suddenly at home. Beloved son of Breda and the late Sean. Deeply regretted by his loving mother, brothers Brian & Noel, sister Susan, his extended family and colleagues in Rehab.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Thursday (Nov. 28th) from 5pm. Removal at 6pm to St. Saviour’s Dominican Church. Requiem Mass on Friday (Nov. 29th) at 11.30am. Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence (Ext.) Cemetery.