Man removed to University Hospital Limerick after fatal collision in Tipperary

A MAN in his 30s has been removed to University Hospital Limerick following a fatal road traffic collision in Tipperary in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The pedestrian was struck by a van in the Coolkennedy area of Thurles at around 3am.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the collision, which occurred on the N62 between Horse and Jockey and Thurles.

The pedestrian, a man in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

His body was removed to the mortuary at University Hospital Limerick for a post-mortem examination. The driver of the van, the sole occupant of the vehicle, is uninjured.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Thurles Garda Station on 0504 25100 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111. The road has since reopened.