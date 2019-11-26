Oral hearing into Limerick's €180m Project Opera gets underway

A HIGH-profile oral hearing into the €180m Project Opera scheme is getting under way this Tuesday morning in the Limerick Strand Hotel.

An Bord Pleanala inspector Pauline Fitzpatrick is leading a two day planning hearing into the scheme, which will see a huge portion of land behind Patrick Street transformed into offices, housing, restaurants and a new city library.

The key pillar of the Limerick Twenty Thirty scheme, the developers say up to 3,000 jobs could be created.

I'm in the Shannon suite of the @LimerickStrand where the stage is set for a @anbordpleanala oral hearing into the €180m Project Opera. Stay with me for updates through the course of the first two days. @Limerick_Leader pic.twitter.com/UEouszUEhd November 26, 2019

However, there are a number of objections notably from An Taisce, while a number of other high-profile experts are expected to make submissions throughout the hearing, which it's; anticipated will last two days.

It's expected that Limerick Twenty Thirty will be the first to address the hearing this morning, with its chief executive David Conway already reading his presentation.

A number of other high-profile city figures have also arrived including Michael Tiernan, of Tiernan Properties, which runs Arthur';s Quay Shopping Centre, and is developing plans to welcome Limerick's first Marks and Spencer store.

