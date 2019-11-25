Wet weather ahead as remnants of Tropical Storm Sebastien prepares to batter the country

COUNTY LIMERICK is due for a wet and windy start to the morning tomorrow, with the remnants of Tropical Storm Sebastien preparing to batter the county.

The heaviest of showers are forecast for between 6am and 8am, with the possibility of flooding in certain areas. The highest temperatures are expected to be around 12 degrees.

Wednesday will bring with less rain, but also slightly chillier conditions. The highest temperatures will be nine degrees, with the lowest at around six.

Thursday will see a return of the rain, with showers predicted across the day. Temperatures will range between six and nine degrees.

The early forecast for the weekend predicts a dry but chilly end to the week. Temperatures will range from two to seven degrees.