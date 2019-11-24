Man arrested in Limerick after positive cocaine test
Gardai seizing a vehicle at the checkpoint in the city
GARDAI in Limerick have arrested a male driver after he tested positive for cocaine.
The roads policing unit carried out a check-point in a residential area in the city late last night.
One man who was observed driving was stopped by gardai. Following this, he tested positive for the class A drug.
He must now await blood results which could lead to an appearance in court with a one-year driving disqualification and conviction.
At the same checkpoint, two other vehicles were seized – one for no insurance and no driving licence, with the second person, a learner driver, driving unaccompanied and without the required L plates.
