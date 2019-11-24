Tragedy as Limerick woman dies in Italy

A LIMERICK woman in her late 20s has tragically died in an accident in Italy.

The woman, who had been working as a crewhand on a yacht in the city of Ancona in the centre of the country, died in the late hours of Friday night.

It’s understood the woman is originally from the county, and died after slipping into water after returning to the vessel that she was working on.

Local police are to be investigating the incident.

The Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed that they are assisting the woman’s family.

Her name will not be released until all family members have been informed of her death.