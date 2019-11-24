Todsies plans to bringing Limerick’s dancehall era back to life

LIMERICK’S heady dancehall era is about to be revived. And the call has gone out to all dance enthusiasts to take a trip down memory lane and relive the jive.

“For decades, Limerick’s famous dance halls were a euphoric means of escape from the day-to-day tedium,” says Monica Spencer who is on a mission to get Limerick dancing again.

“Do you remember those fun-filled dancehall days of the 1960s as hundreds jived to their favourite bands including The Ramones, The Fontana, The Miami and so many more?” she asks.

Now Monica and a small group of dedicated dancing devotees and community activists have come up with an event which is certain to get people polishing up their dancing shoes and reviving memories of The Stella, Dromkeen, Todsies and the Jetland, all favourite haunts.

For one night only, on Saturday, December 7, Todsies, a ‘ 60s Dance night will reignite all your dancing dreams, Monica promises.

“Get on your glad-rags and dance the night away to Tony and The Bluffers, a jive band of seasoned musicians who graced the dancehalls down the decades,” urges Monica.

“Veteran performers, Tony Browne, Charlie Cheevers, Teddy McCoy and Joe Mulcahy come together for this one-off night of nostalgia.”

The event, she stresses, is family friendly and open to all ages.

“We particularly welcome jive enthusiasts and the many jive groups that are keeping the jiving tradition going in many communities,” she continues.

One such group is the St. Mary’s Jiving Club who have been connected to The GAFF and honing their skills with weekly classes in King’s Island Community Hall since 2017.

The GAFF is Limerick’s artist-led, community focused hub, Monica explains and Todsies is a follow-on from the Limerick 2014 Are You Dancing project, which facilitated numerous dance events for Limerick City of Culture 2014.

Todsies takes place on December 7 at 5pm in St. John’s Pavilion, Mulgrave St. There will be spot prizes for Best Costume and Best Jive, couples and individuals. Tickets cost €5, and children €2 but they must be accompanied by an adult. They are available online at thegafflimerick.com or on 087 6047262 or can be bought at the door from 4.15pm on the day. Get jiving.