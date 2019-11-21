BREAKING: Boil notice issued for county Limerick community

In consultation with the HSE, Irish Water and Limerick City and County Council has issued a Boil Water Notice for all customers served by the Fedamore Public Water Supply.

The Boil Water Notice affects approximately 500 people in Fedamore and surrounding areas.

The Boil Water Notice has been put in place following an increase in turbidity - or cloudiness - at the underground borehole source which supplies the area. This has led to a risk of the treatment process being compromised. Irish Water’s drinking water compliance and operational experts are working with colleagues in Limerick City and County Council to resolve the issue as soon as possible.

In the meantime, all customers of this supply are advised to boil water before use until further notice.

Ian O'Mahony, Irish Water's Operations Lead for Limerick, said. "We acknowledge the impact and inconvenience caused by the imposition of a Boil Water Notice to homes and businesses. We wish to thank the community for their patience and cooperation while we work to resolve this issue. Our priority is the provision of safe, clean drinking water and safeguarding that water supply for the future is a vital focus."

Irish Water is contacting registered vulnerable customers who are affected by this Boil Water Notice to advise them.

Should customers have any queries regarding this Boil Water Notice they should contact Irish Water directly on our customer care helpline. Updates are available on the Water Supply Updates section on our website, on Twitter @IWCare and via our customer care helpline open 24/7 on 1850 278 278.

Further information on Boil Water Notices can be found on our website https://www.water.ie/water-supply/water-quality/boil-water-notice/