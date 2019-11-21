Funeral arrangements announced for Rathkeale teen Nathan Lawlor

A TEENAGE boy who was killed when he was struck by a car in county Limerick last Sunday will be laid to rest in his hometown of Rathkeale this weekend.

Nathan Lawlor, 16, is believed to be have been walking home from a party in Adare in the early hours of Sunday, November 17 when he was fatally hit in a single-vehicle collision in the Garraunboy area.

The male driver, in his late 40s, was uninjured.

Reposing will take place at Magner's Funeral Home Rathkeale Friday evening from 5-7pm.

Requiem Mass will take place on Saturday at 10am in St Mary's Church, Rathkeale, followed by a burial in St Joseph's Cemetery.

Superintendent Aileen Magner, Newcastle West garda station, has appealed for anybody who may have been passing, including those with dashcam footage, at the time to contact them.