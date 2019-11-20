Deaths in Limerick - November 20, 2019

The death has occurred of Philomena Penny (née Mc Inerney) of Dromroe, Rhebogue, Limerick City, Limerick. Late of Limerick School of Commerce, Mulgrave Street. Peacefully, at University Hospital, Limerick. Beloved wife of the late Dick Penny. Very deeply regretted by her loving family, Des, Kieran, Helen, Richard & Brian, sister Una, brothers Frank & Niall, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, other relatives & friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Thursday (Nov. 21st) from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Humanist Service in Cross' Funeral Home on Friday (Nov. 22nd) at 11am with Funeral afterwards to Kilmurry Cemetery, Castletroy.

The death has occurred of Margaret O'Halloran (née Nicholas) of Summerville Gardens, South Circular Road, Limerick. November 19th peacefully at Athlunkard Nursing Home. Beloved wife of the late Michael (Limerick Leader). Dearly loved mother of Caroline, Trisha and Elaine. Sadly missed by her sons-in-law Jim and Ciaran, grandchildren Dylan, Sean and Chloe, sisters-in-law Helen and Olive, brother-in-law Sean, extended family and friends.

Reposing in Thompsons Funeral Home, Thomas Street this Thursday from 5.30pm to 7.00pm followed by removal to St. Joseph's Church, O’ Connell Avenue. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Mount St. Oliver Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Irish Kidney Association.

The death has occurred of Phil Dollery of Bruree, Limerick / Bruff, Limerick. Formerly of Goat Island and Sycamore Drive, Bruff and Caherass Nursing Home, Croom. Peacefully in his 90th year in the tender and loving care of the staff at University Hospital Ennis, beloved husband of the late Nora and dear father of Noel, P.J., Donal, Kevin, Geraldine and Ella. Deeply regretted by his loving sons, daughters, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Hawe's Funeral Home, Charleville, P56YY15 on Friday evening from 6pm with removal at 8pm to The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Bruree. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to Bruree Old Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Tommy Connors, Creagh Avenue, Kileely, Limerick. Peacefully, at Milford Care Centre. Beloved son of the late Danny & Bridget. Very deeply regretted by his brothers Jimmy, Danny, Michael & Pat, sister Julia (U.K.), nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Thursday (Nov. 21st) from 12 noon to 2pm, with Removal afterwards to St. Munchin's Church, Clancy Strand. Requiem Mass Friday (Nov. 22nd) at 11am with Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peggy) Boyle (née Mc Namara) Lilac Court, Keyes Park, Limerick / Bodyke, Clare. Peacefully, in the tender care of all the Staff of the Shannon Ward, St. Camillus' Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Tommy, mother of the late Thomas, great-grandmother of the late baby Presley. Very deeply regretted by her sons Michael, Pat & Denis, daughters Mary & Margaret, daughters-in-law Caroline & Frances, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, all other relatives, neighbours & friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Wednesday (Nov. 20th) from 4.30pm to 6pm, with Removal afterwards to Holy Family Church, Southill. Requiem Mass Thursday (Nov. 21st) at 11am with Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence Cemetery (Extension).