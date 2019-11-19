Men arrested following ramming to appear in Limerick District Court

TWO men arrested following a ramming incident over the weekend will appear before Limerick District Court this Wednesday morning.

Two gardai were left in hospital following the incident, which took place on Monday.

Gardaí arrested two men in their 20s and seized approximately €1,500 of suspected cannabis and a knife following the pursuit.

Shortly before midnight on November 18, Gardaí were on patrol when they attempted to stop a car in the Crescent Shopping Centre Car Park. When Gardaí approached the car it took off at speed towards Ballykeefe Roundabout. Gardaí from the Henry Street District and the Armed Support Unit pursued and at Clonmacken Roundabout the car rammed a Garda vehicle.

The suspects ran from the scene but were arrested following a short foot chase. Following the arrest, Gardaí seized the cannabis (pending analysis), a knife and the car involved in the collision.

The two men were detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Roxboro Road and Henry Street Garda Stations.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to contact Henry Street Garda Station on 061 212 400.