Gardai appeal for witnesses to crash which claimed life of Limerick teen

GARDAI have issued an appeal for people who have have witnessed a crash which claimed the life of a teenage boy.

Nathan Lawlor Hough from Rathkeale was hit by a vehicle around 3.45am on Sunday morning while travelling home from a party.

The incident took place on the N21 in Garrunboy, around two kilometres outside the villlage of Adare.

Gardaí are appealing to all road users who may have witnessed the collision or may have travelled on this section of the N21, on Sunday morning, between the hours of 3:20-3:50am and may have camera footage to contact them at Newcastle West Garda Station on 069 20650.

Alternatively, contact the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.