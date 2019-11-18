Deaths in Limerick - November 18, 2019

The death has occurred of Henry (Harry) O'Connor of St Laurence Park, Limerick City, Limerick. Peacefully, at University Hospital, Limerick. Beloved husband of the late Anne. Very deeply regretted by his daughters Joan, Mary & Dolores, son Michael, grandchildren Anne-Marie, David, Paul, Joanne, Olivia, Tony, Stephanie, Casey, Amanda, Tony, Orla, Harry & Molly, great-grandchildren, sisters Marie Fagan, Ann Guiltenane, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives & friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Wednesday (Nov. 20th) from 5pm to 6.30pm, with Removal afterwards to St. John's Cathedral. Requiem Mass Thursday (Nov. 21st) at 11am with Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Alzheimer Society (Limerick Branch)